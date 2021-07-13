Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Reaches $47.23 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011535 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $47.23 million and $3.86 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,998,651 coins and its circulating supply is 12,623,651 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

