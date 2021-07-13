Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cactus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

