Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,681 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

