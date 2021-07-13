Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $24,140,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $16,565,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $12,886,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $11,989,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE VZIO opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

