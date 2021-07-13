Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,110,000.

NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

