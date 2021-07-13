Caas Capital Management LP Sells 1,904 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HAACU stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.