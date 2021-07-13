Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

ADS stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

