Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $38.93

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $38.02. Cactus shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.