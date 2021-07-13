Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.