Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

