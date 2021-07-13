Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.91. 338,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,404,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.