Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 34,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,972,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Canaan had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

