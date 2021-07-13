Canaccord Genuity Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.90.

DND opened at C$46.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.63. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

