Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.07.

CNI opened at $105.75 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

