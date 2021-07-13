Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Up 5.3%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 9,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 437,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Cango alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.