Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

