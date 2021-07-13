Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt Sells 30,000 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBNK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 10,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,321. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

