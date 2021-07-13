Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.27.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE CS opened at C$5.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 over the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.