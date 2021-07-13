Caption Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 202,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNN. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

DNN opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

