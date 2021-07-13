Caption Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,528 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

