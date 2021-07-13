Caption Management LLC Trims Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Caption Management LLC lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 238,550 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 824,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 618,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 48,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.