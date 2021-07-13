Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $685.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $660.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.