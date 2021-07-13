Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13,482.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 13,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $7,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $407.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.79. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

