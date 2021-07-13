Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

NYSE:BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.60. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.