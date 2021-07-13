Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.