Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

