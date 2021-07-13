Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 597,175 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597,175 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

