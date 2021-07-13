CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 967,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

