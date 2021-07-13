Carry Trading Down 8.8% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $67.96 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

