Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

