Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 13,531 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $813,754.34.

CSTL stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,349. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.