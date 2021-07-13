Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $18,236.49

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 103% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Castle has a market capitalization of $18,236.49 and $62.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00379949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.88 or 0.01640411 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

