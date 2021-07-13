Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.0994 on Top Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $648,527.95 and approximately $125,468.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00401637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

