Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.