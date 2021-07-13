Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Decreased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,689 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $47,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

