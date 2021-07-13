Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $42,170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

