Centene (NYSE:CNC) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.70 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

