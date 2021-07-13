Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 4.9%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

