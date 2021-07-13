Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CNTA) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NYSE:CNTA)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Specifically, major shareholder (Bermuda) Ltd Gap acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

