Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 29,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,842,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,120,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,890,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,048,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.