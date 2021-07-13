Centiva Capital LP Invests $296,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

