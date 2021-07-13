Centiva Capital LP Sells 635 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.