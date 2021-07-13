Centiva Capital LP Takes $282,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 48,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

