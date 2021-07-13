Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 66.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The Toro were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

