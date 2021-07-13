Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $922.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.31 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

CENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.78. 78,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

