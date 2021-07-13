Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Central Securities by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Central Securities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

