CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2021. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Moreover, lower domestic urea production is likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company will likely gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.