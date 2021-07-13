CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $224,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $350.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.08 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.