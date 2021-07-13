CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.