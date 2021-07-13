Chad M. Cohen Sells 20,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $641,600.00.

NYSE ADPT traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 378,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,256. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.